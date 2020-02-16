Hyderabad cricket hits nadir

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Surely, the legends of Hyderabad cricket such as late Ghulam Ahmed and ML Jaisimha would be turning in their grave after this year’s disastrous performance in Ranji Trophy.

For the first time in the history of Ranji history, Hyderabad lost as many as six matches, including three innings defeat, and ended up last in the 18-team Group A & B table with seven points. As a result, the two-time champions have now been relegated to Group C. It was total humiliation and loss of face for once-upon-a-time strong Hyderabad team that is steeped in rich history and that contributed a number of legendary cricketers to the Indian team.

When former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) last year, one expected a slew of hard measures that could have seen a turnover of fortunes for the betterment of the game. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Instead, the association was more interested in keeping the poll promises and a string of questionable appointments led to a pathetic show by the Hyderabad teams in all the categories.

The appointment of Arjun Yadav, son of former Test cricketer and BCCI interim president Shivlal Yadav, as Ranji Trophy coach was one that raised many eyebrows. Given Hyderabad’s poor show in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament and Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Arjun continued to enjoy the confidence even though many questioned his methods and credentials. Even the appointment of supporting staff such as Shashank Nag and others were debatable. The rumblings began much before start of the Ranji season. Former International and captain Ambati Rayudu, who came out of retirement, quit in disgust after the Vijay Hazare tournament saying that Hyderabad needed a good coach.

The HCA officials continued with the same coach despite setbacks saying that they cannot change a coach in the middle of the season even as Anirudh Singh was removed as under-19 coach or captains changed in the other teams.

A club secretary lamented that it is the votes that matter in HCA. “First of all, there was no Ombudsman, no Ethics Officer or Cricket Advisory Committee etc much against the Lodha Committee reforms and how can you expect good performances?”

“A few years ago, when the Ranji team was all out for 21 the then coaches SL Venkatapathy Raju and Vivek Jaisimha resigned and were not allowed to continue. But why is the HCA committee silent this time? They should have asked for the resignations of Arjun Yadav or captain Tanmay Agarwal or chairman of selector RA Swaroop? They should have been made accountable. That was not done so. The member who has the highest number of votes in HCA calls the shots and it is seriously damaging Hyderabad cricket. Simply, the Lodha Committee reforms have had no effect.”

