Hyderabad: Criminals driving licenses to get cancelled

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police will approach the transport department and get the driving licenses of persons found indulging in crimes using bikes or any other vehicle, cancelled.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner Hyderabad City Police said, “we will recommend to the transport department to cancel driving licenses of those offenders indulging in snatching or any other crime using a bike/vehicle.”

The Commissioner said the police are already preparing a police station wise list of persons involved in various property offences like chain and mobile phone snatching, robbery, dacoity and other crimes done on two, three or four wheelers. Once finalised they will be writing to the transport department furnishing all the relevant details about the court cases, total cases and convictions and recommend for cancellation of the driving license of the person.

He appealed to the public to join hands with the city police to identify such criminals. “So far we have got 1,700 licenses suspended in recent times. The licenses include of those persons involved in accidents and drunken driving,” he said.

