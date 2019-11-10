‘Hyderabad critical to Micron’s growth’

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Nasdaq-listed semiconductor company, Micron Technology, which opened its Global Development Centre in Hyderabad last month, is keen to make the site a centre of excellence for product development and IT functions. The goal is to make it an end-to-end product development delivery site.

The fourth largest semiconductor company in the world, which has 700 employees in India in its Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres, plans to take the headcount to 2,000 in the next 2-3 years. The company has over 34,000 employees worldwide. It has 13 manufacturing sites and operates from 18 worldwide locations.

Talking to Telangana Today, April Arnzen, senior vice president of Human Resources, Micron Technology, said, “India is a key to our product and technology roadmap. The industry globally has consolidated in the last few years, and there is a short list of players/competitors both in Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) and Solid-State Drives (SSDs) space. We are aiming for product and technology leadership in the semiconductor sector. And Hyderabad is critical to our growth strategy. And the talent that we are attracting in the city is incredible to help us propel forward our technology and product roadmap.”

“We will continue growing in Hyderabad and India in the coming years, surpassing 2,000 employee-base in the country with most of the expansion happening in Hyderabad. Our focus in Hyderabad will be in the areas of electrical engineering, material science, computer engineering, computer science and data analytics. The bulk of talent acquisition will happen in the core areas,” she added.

Scott J DeBoer, executive vice president, Technology and Products, Micron Technology said, “Designers and device technology professionals will be hired in Hyderabad. We had been able to attract both high quality senior professionals and fresh graduates who have balanced the team, especially in the areas of NAND, SSDs and product engineering, whom we have given large projects to handle. In the last six months, the team in Hyderabad has been involved in very crucial projects. We have also provided three substantial training programmes for the Hyderabad team.”

He added, “We have given the Hyderabad team real programmes that are important to the company, to deliver on early. This gave them scope to be innovative and ownership of the projects is making the team thrive.”

April Arnzen said Micron could quickly integrate the hired professionals in Hyderabad with the global team, giving them a quick understanding on the tools and processes. The company has ensured that innovation becomes the fabric of the company.

Maintaining diversity

The company ensures globally that there is diversity in gender, age, ethnicity and religion. Micron believes that the best innovation will come from the team which is very diverse. Micron also gives equal opportunity to specially-abled employees. Globally, women account for 30 per cent of the company’s total workforce. She adds, “We want to beat the industry in diversity and be far ahead over competitors. We have started our initiative with our board. We have today 25 per cent of the board with women participation, compared to the 20 per cent average observed in the industry. Technical leadership teams are encouraged to have women in senior positions. There is also a focus on high-potential women staff to recognise and give them higher responsibilities.”

Scott J DeBoer added, “We have put in place internal and real-time technologies to enable connect of global workforce in the last three years. We have teams operating in Europe, US, Singapore, Japan, India and Taiwan, and there is emphasis on using technology to connect them while they work together on projects.”

April Arnzen said Micron has significantly grown its operations through the inorganic route. Mergers and acquisitions were dominant for the company in the past years. There is also a focused effort in integrating the acquired company teams into the global operations and Micron’s organisation culture.

Handholding startups

Micron Ventures Group, part of the Micron Technology, has been investing in promising startups that are working in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning, primarily supporting unrepresented groups.

Blockchain is also a promising area to invest for Micron Ventures, according to Scott J DeBoer.

