Hyderabad crowd amuses Rajinikanth

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth was greeted with loud cheers when the actor attended the pre-release event of his next movie Darbar, in the city. “I didn’t expect that this event will be this big. NV Prasad garu usually likes to make low-profile events. I guess he is damn sure that Darbar will be a big hit. I am still the lead man at this age only because of the love and encouragement of my fans,” says Rajini who owes his energy and happiness to his belief that ‘we have to expect less, eat modestly, sleep normally, exercise well and talk less’. “If you do these things, you will be happy forever,” he adds.

It was in 1976 that Anthuleni Katha released in Telugu. “Most of the people here in the event were not even born then. The Telugus love me as much as the Tamils do. They have always encouraged good movies. My movies have done very well in Telugu not just because of me. During the making of a film, some magic has to happen. But that’s not in our hands. Darbar felt like magic during the making stage,” said the Superstar who “had been wanting to work with Murugadoss for years. It finally happened with this film”.

Elaborating further, Rajini said, “Subaskaran is a very good friend of mine. He is a good man and a huge businessman who is now producing Ponniyin Selvan, which is a magnum opus, similar to Baahubali. A subject like Darbar is not easy to make. The story treatment, the technical elements have given life. I have done 160 movies and Darbar will be special.”

About the cast and crew, he said: “The Ram-Lakshman duo are like Yogis. They are not ordinary. Suniel Shetty and others have done a very good job. I pray to God to give you all happiness.”

Presented by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Darbar has the Superstar in the role of a cop named Aditya Arunachalam. To hit the screens on January 9 as a Sankranti treat, it will be released by producer NV Prasad in the Telugu States.

The big-ticket action-drama’s pre-release event was held in Hyderabad’s Shilpakala Vedika saw the presence of the film’s cast and crew members. An action-packed release promo was unveiled on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, producer Dil Raju said, “I was bowled over when I watched the final seconds of the film’s trailer. I am eagerly waiting for the movie. AR Murugadoss sir can do magic in any language. When I watched Jeevana Poratam, I tried to imitate Rajini sir as a kid. But I couldn’t. I wish that this film becomes a big hit.”

AR Murugadoss said, “Darbar is a very important film for me. After doing 13 films, I got the opportunity to work with the Superstar. This is also my first cop story. This is a pan-Indian film that needed the right sort of production house. Lyca Productions’ Subaskaran sir is a hero in real life. In the future, his life story might be made as a biopic. As for the film’s cast, I thank Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and others. Yogi Babu’s comedy is cool. Ram-Lakshman’s master’s stunt choreography is novel.”