Hyderabad crush Tripura by nine wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: G Aniketh Reddy claimed 4/18 while Ch Rakshann Readdi took 3/25 as Hyderabad crushed Tripura by nine wickets for their second victory in the tournament, at the gymkhana ground in Surat on Saturday.

Batting first, Tripura were bundled out for a poor 88 in 32.4 overs. Chasing a modest target, Vaishnav Reddy scored an unbeaten 48 in 46 deliveries as Hyderabad cruised home in 17 overs losing just one wicket.

Brief Scores: Tripura 88 in 32.4 overs (Aniketh Reddy 4/18, Rakshann Readdi 3/25) lost to Hyderabad 90/1 in 17 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 48 no).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.