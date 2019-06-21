Hyderabad: CSFD, PJTSAU ink pact

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Cornell Sathguru Foundation for Development (CSFD) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for advancement of agriculture and betterment of farmers besides fostering innovation in the food value chain.

The initiative will help bring frontier technologies, support dissemination of information and capacity building for the farming community. It will also support advancement of student exposure to international agriculture through student scholarship and faculty exchange.

The MoU was exchanged by CSFD Director Hemalatha and PJTSAU Registrar Dr S Sudheer Kumar in the presence of PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao, and CSFD Vice-Chairperson Vijayraghavan here on Friday.

In partnership with PJTSAU, the CSFD will organise capacity building for farmers and technology dissemination programmes on good agricultural practices for enhancing farm productivity.

