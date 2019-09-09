Hyderabad cubers make it to nationals

By | Published: 5:52 pm

The Hyderabad qualifiers of the second edition of Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup witnessed 18 cube solvers compete at Workafella, Western Aqua.The event held in association with Rubik’s Brand Limited and supported by World Cubing Association will be played out on four continents in three game modes finding the ultimate Rubik’s Cubers. The finals of Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup will be held in Moscow, Russia in November designed to challenge the most accomplished cube solvers in this emerging sports.

Rehann Rasheed, Harsh Shelwarkar and Chahat Gupta from the city have entered the National finals to be held in Chennai on September 22. National qualifiers will have the four winners going forward to Moscow to compete in the finals on behalf of their nation to enjoy a truly unique global experience. They will also have their eyes set on the prize which is a $30,000 prize pool.

