Hyderabad culture, arts floor designers

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Attracting designers from across the globe, the Hyderabad Design Week on ‘Humanising Design’ concluded in the city on Sunday with various tours organised for delegates and participants.

The delegates visited several of Hyderabad’s historical places to experience the marvellous design districts, ancient designs and architecture.

A curated walk of the Maqtha Art District was organised by St+art India Foundation. The participants were guided through the narrow lanes of Maqtha which has emerged as the first community engagement art district of the country.

About 30 artworks by several artists – local, national as well as international artists make Maqtha a very unique urban art space and the art district is divided into yellow gully, pink street, green street and blue chowk. Artists from New Zealand, Serbia, France, Germany, US, UK, etc have painted the facades here.

Wasi-ur-Rehman, volunteer guide and a resident of Maqtha conducted the walk, making it interesting through sharing stories associated with each painted wall at Maqtha. He explained how the area transformed due to the art interventions and impacted every stakeholder in the vicinity. It was not only the colours going onto the walls, he said adding, “but colouring the lives of people in Maqtha. It developed great sensitivity towards art, cleanliness and even taking ownership of the living spaces as people started visiting the locality after its popularity as the art district.”

Vikas Nagrare, Director (Special Projects), St+art India said that about 60 per cent of spitting in public spaces has gone down after the beautification of the area. “Through art we also want to engage the community positively and develop the models for sustainability and supporting livelihoods.” he said.

Meanwhile, the Asli Hyderabad team took the delegates on a guided tour to Qutub Shahi Tombs, Golconda Fort, Charminar, Mecca Masjid and Chowmahalla Palace apart from a boat ride to Buddha Statue. It concluded with a real taste of Hyderabad when the delegates explored the local authentic cuisine and relished kebabs, Hyderabadi Biryani, chai and famous Osmania biscuits. They also went Laad Baazar and saw the bangle making by local artists.

Bright Horizon Academy also known as Hilltop School designed by DesignAware, is a charity school situated on the hillock of Golconda inside the low-rise, high-density settlement within the outer fort walls. The school is an IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) certified Silver-awarded Green building that respects the tight urban context and preserves the terrain, which is covered with sheet rock, a feature of the Deccan Plateau.

Here, a today morning began at Katora Hauz and was attended by academics and architecture students from Aurora’s Design Institute and Woxsen School of Architecture, as well as independent architects, design professionals and critics. It was led by architect Takbir Fatima, Director, DesignAware, Lead Interior Designer, Abeer Fatima and Intern Architect, Naadia Rehman.

