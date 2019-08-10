Hyderabad: Curated beauty & wellness festival

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Beautyland, a beauty fiesta bringing together best of the brands, live makeup sessions and expert speakers under a single roof, is to be held at JRC Convention on August 11.

At a curtain raiser, event hosts Samhitha G Inturi and Sai Rithin along with Gulnar Virk Krishna unveiled the event poster.

The first edition of the event will have Ayurveda to K-beauty, shop for skincare and makeup essentials from around the world with around 30 brands are participating in it.

Some of the highlights include the Korean beauty platform, Daisy Skin Fix, Mizon, Klairs, Koelcia, Shangpree, SecretKey, Pyunkang Yul and Seoulmade.

The concept of the beauty festival has been inspired from Beauty con LA from the USA wherein all reputed brands of cosmetics, skincare, personal products in particular, are promoted.

Visitors can walk up to the makeup artists and dermatologists at the show and get guidance on products that suit their skin type, the event organisers said.

