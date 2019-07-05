Hyderabad Customs and CGST zone gets new chief

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Vasa Seshagiri Rao, Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central GST Pune, has assumed charge of the Hyderabad Customs and Central GST zone having jurisdiction of Telangana, besides the cadre control over the Central GST Group B and C cadres of both Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam zones.

Rao has taken over Hyderabad zone in place of Bankey Behari Agrawal, Principal Chief Commissioner, who retired on superannuation on June 30. Rao did formal education in Commerce and served in Andhra Bank for four years before joining the department as an IRS officer in 1987.

Subsequently, he did Post Graduation in Law from Madras University. He served at various places like Bareilly, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. He also served as ADG in DGRI Eastern Zone and NACIN, Chennai before being elevated as Chief Commissioner, Customs and Central GST, Pune in January, 2019.

Rao stated his priorities were taxpayer service and welfare of the staff besides the revenue concerns of the Hyderabad zone.

