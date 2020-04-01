Hyderabad: Cyber crime police issue notice

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime police issued a notice to a person working with a media organisation for allegedly sharing his conversation with a corporate hospital doctor on WhatsApp.

According to the police, few days ago the person had interacted with the doctor about Covid-19 situation and posted it in a WhatsApp group. The audio clip of the conversation went viral on social media platforms.

A case was registered by the police following a complaint made by the authorities of the hospital. On Monday the police issued a notice to him under Section 41 CrPc. The police appealed people not to spread any fake news.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .