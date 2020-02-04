Hyderabad cyber crime sleuths arrest conman

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Cyber crime cell sleuths of the Hyderabad police on Monday arrested one person who allegedly cheated people promising a rebate on their insurance policies.

Vineet Singh alias Gollu (23) of Baliya District in Uttar Pradesh contacted a woman in the city introducing himself as the representative of an insurance company.

“Vineet told the victim he could arrange a 10 per cent rebate on the premium amount and collected Rs. 53,332 through online mode,” said the police.

The victim later came to know she was duped when the company officials contacted her for reminding about the payment for the insurance policy. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Vineet Singh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .