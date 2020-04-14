Hyderabad: Cyber crime victim losses 92,000 attempting to buy liquor online

By | Published: 3:18 pm 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: A person lost Rs. 92,000 to fraudsters while attempting to get a liquor bottle through online payment and door deliver mode during lockdown period.

According to the police, the victim came across a Facebook page of a popular liquor outlet at Gowliguda in the city. Believing it to be genuine, he called up the contact number mentioned on the Facebook post and spoke to the person who promised to deliver liquor bottles at his door step.

“The victim on directions of the fraudster scanned the QR code he sent to him for payment of money. Initially he paid Rs. 1,600 and later after the conman said only liquor bottles of higher price are available and asked him to scan the QR code again. Once done, the victim found Rs. 92,000 deducted from his account,” said Cyber Crime police.

Basing on a complaint made by the victim the Cyber Crime police booked a case and took up investigation.

