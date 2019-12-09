Hyderabad: Cyber crooks lay customer care trap

By | Published: 12:54 am 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Cyber crooks from Jamtara district of Jharkhand have started a new fraud under the garb of providing customer care services for different courier services, and cheating the citizens to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

The cyber fraudsters from Jamtara post their mobile numbers as the customer care service numbers of different courier companies on social media. If any user searching for courier services (either letter or parcel), the numbers of fraudsters come up on Google and they fall into the trap.

According to the Cyberabad police, on calling on those fake customer care numbers, the fraudster collect all the details of the courier including the courier tracking number. After this, the fraudsters start tracking the parcel and once it gets delivered to the customer, he calls the customer and informs the customer that the courier got delivered because of their continuous efforts.

“Once the customer believes the fraudster to be genuine, they ask them to pay a nominal amount of Rs 10 by sending a Google link. Apart from this, they also ask to fill the bank credentials or UPI credentials from them,” cybercrime police said. After which, the fraudsters start transferring the funds from the bank account of customers into their e-wallets using the credentials shared by the customers through the above link, officials said.

In a recent case reported with the Cyberabad Cybercrime police, a person searched for Trackon Courier Services on Google and called the fake customer care seeking to track his courier by furnishing all the details. Once the parcel was delivered to him, the fraudster suggested him to join prime membership of their courier service for immediate delivery and asked him to pay only Rs 2 by sending a phishing link. In order to take premier services of Trackon Courier, the complainant opened the phishing link and submitted his Google pay credentials and ended up losing about Rs 1 lakh.

