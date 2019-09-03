Hyderabad: Cyber crooks target lonely men

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Being lonely is tough. Being lonely with vultures circling around you, looking at the slightest of opportunity to cash in on the loneliness and steal your cash is tougher.

If recent rackets busted by the Cybercrime wing here are any indication, that is exactly what is happening in the city, with many ‘lonely souls’ being taken for a royal ride by fraudsters exploiting their ‘loneliness’.

That is not all. The Hyderabad City Cybercrime officials wing, which busted a racket operating from Kolkata, has found that conmen were investigating lakhs to set up facilities to cheat loners on the lookout for online company, and by cheating them, raking in crores.

In the busted last month, the cops raided a call centre operated from Kolkata by a gang, which hired 16 girls as tele-callers.

“The tele-callers randomly called men and lured them into joining their online dating site by paying Rs 1,025 as initial registration charges and later collected large sums of money towards various charges. In the process, they collected crores of rupees. In many instances, victims, mostly youngsters, did not come forward to lodge complaint fearing social stigma,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

The police said such rackets were thriving across the country with conmen setting up call centres by spending a few lakh rupees. They appoint young girls as tele-callers and give them several phone numbers. The callers then lure lonely men, promising friendships with good looking women and trap them into making online payments towards different charges,” Mohanty said, adding that from a few thousands, the sums lost by some of the victims ran into lakhs as well.

The fraudsters were convincing the victim to pay using random pictures of women and also contact numbers of their own staff. Last year, the Cyberabad police arrested five persons including one Debashish Mukherjee, who lured girls on the pretext of employment to run the racket.

“In fact he established 20 branches – 12 in Siliguri and eight in Kolkata and appointed managers and team leaders at every branch, offering them commission on the basis of business done by each branch, apart from salary,” a Cyberabad Cybercrime official said.

