Hyderabad Cyber Security CoE partners with Russian institute

Hyderabad: Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIAAT (International Institute for Advanced Aerospace Technologies), Ministry of Science & Education, Government of The Russian Federation. The collaboration of CoE with IIAAT will help in building superior solutions and conducting research for industries, law enforcement agencies and academia.

The MoU was signed by Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence and Sukrit Sharan, Board Member, IIAAT Holding JSC in the presence of Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Rama Devi Lanka, director, Emerging Technologies & Officer on Special Duty (Government of Telangana) and Elena K Anatolevno, project coordinator, IIAAT Holding JSC. IIAAT is comprehensively engaged in design, development and productisation of next generation solutions for information security.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence says, “We are extremely glad to collaborate with IIAAT (International Institute for Advanced Aerospace Technologies) which is part of SKOLKOVO FOUNDATION’s industrial cluster to run innovative research programmes on technology and build superior solutions for cybersecurity. This is a great opportunity to collaborate with the various start-ups and companies based out of Russia and India and work together to build secure cyberspace that will contribute to the progress of both countries.”

IIAAT (International Institute for Advanced Aerospace Technologies) was established under the structure of the Ministry of Science & Education, Government of The Russian Federation, as a premier research & development organisation and has now become part of the Skolkovo Foundation’s Industrial Cluster.

“Skolkovo” is considered amongst the most ambitious innovation-focused initiatives in Russia having been implemented in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode under capital investment of $2 billion.

