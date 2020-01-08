Hyderabad Cybercrime police nab Nigerian for cheating

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police nabbed a Nigerian who was allegedly involved in a cheating case and seized six mobile phones along with a laptop from him.

James Lucky Obasi, 30, a Nigerian national residing in New Delhi, was allegedly involved in a ‘gift fraud’ case registered last year in the Cybercrime police station, the police said.

Lucky impersonated as a woman and conned a city-based person of Rs.1.2 lakh on the pretext of sending a gift parcel.

“Lucky created a fake Facebook profile and trapped men by introducing himself as a rich woman living in the United Kingdom. On the pretext of sending expensive gifts, Lucky would collect money on various pretexts and con them,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department Hyderabad.

The suspect was caught by Ch Gangadhar, Inspector of Cyber Crime and his team, from Delhi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter