Hyderabad cyclist logs 20,000 km since November

Hyderabad: For city based Prasad Waddepally cycling 100 km is a daily routine.

Not just a week or a month, this 44-year-old has consecutively cycled 100 km each day for 200 days in the process of logging in a cumulative mileage of a record 20,000 km.

In fact, he had a journey 35,000 km on his bicycle since February last year. Though the record he set upon to create was to be 456 days consecutive cycling, unfortunately, he missed it by not being able to ride once due to ill health. And, then commencing his 100 km daily ride in November last year, Prasad recently accomplished the task of 20,000 km.

A resident of Krishna Nagar working with CMR Group of Institutions, Medchal, he initially started to ride 50 km and later he targeted century mark without any hurdles.

“Cycling was not actually my cup of tea. At first, I went for running, but it did not give me expected results to my weight of 90 kg. Later, I decided to concentrate more on burning my calories and in this process chose to ride 100 km everyday”, he said.

The move did help Prasad as he could shed his weight by 35 kg. “I started to wake up at 4 am and ride bicycle for four hours,” he said. Prasad would traverse the stretches of Medchal road, Sangareddy, Chevella, Shamshabad airport, Karimnagar road and Ghatkesar.

The efforts in cycling were recognised by Platinum Book of World Records with a certificate and Hyderabad Cyclists Group president, Marri Laxman Reddy and HCG founder Ravinder Nandanoori presented the certificate to Prasad.

