Hyderabad cyclist set to complete 600 days of daily cycling

Hyderabad: When Prasad Wadepally rolls out his cycle in the wee hours of Friday, he will reach yet another milestone of completing 600 days of daily cycling in Hyderabad. Since February 20, 2018, Prasad has racked-up a staggering 52,000 kilometres of mileage on his cycle by riding it for a few hours on a daily basis. In the process, he has also completed 323 century rides, which means completing a distance of 100 kilometres on a single day.

Friday will be his 600th day of daily cycling since February, 2018 and Prasad is quite excited about it. “I prefer hitting the road by 4 am or 4.30 am and complete the ride by 8.30 am. If I start by 5.30 am, then I would not be able to reach my office in time. Moreover, early riding is relatively safer because of less traffic,” says Prasad.

Prasad says that the reason for cycling on a daily basis is to inspire people who struggle with fitness and weight issues. “In the last 20 months, there have been several persons who took-up cycling and accompanied me during my daily ride,” he says.

Getting outdoors in inclement weather in the wee hours of the day is not easy and requires a lot of motivation. “There have been days when it rains heavily in the early hours, which forces me to wait it out. On such occasions, I end-up starting late, which often impacts by work at office,” Prasad said.

