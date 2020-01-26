Hyderabad cyclists pedal up for Republic Day ride

By | Published: 8:32 pm 6:21 pm

More than 2,000 cyclist participated in the Republic Ride organised by LifeCykul in association with Synchrony at Pala Pitta Cycling Park, Gachibowli.

Andy Ponneri, senior vice president and business leader – India, Synchrony, and Kameswari Gangadharabhatla, vice president, human resources, Deenanath Harapanahalli, CEO, LifeCykul, along with other senior leaders from various corporations flagged off the ride.

The 11th edition of the Republic Ride was fully digitalised with the introduction of the LifeCykul app which connected interested participants across the globe to take part in the ride irrespective of their location and time zone. People can simply download the LifeCykul app, enroll and start the Republic journey from anywhere in the world.

The Republic Ride is a yearly fixture in Hyderabad’s cycling calendar and has seen more than 50,000 cyclists participate during the past 11 years.

Andy Ponneri said the annual event has helped encourage cycling in Hyderabad. “It’s a wonderful and healthy way of celebrating our Republic Day together,” he said.

