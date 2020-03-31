Hyderabad: Cyient gets nod to make assemblies for Covid-19 diagnosis units

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:13 pm

Hyderabad: Cyient, a Hyderabad-based engineering and technology solutions company, said that it has received clearance for its Mysuru facility to run its MedTech manufacturing lines to support the production of medical equipment that is critical in the fight against Covid-19.

Cyient is producing assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India.

Rajendra Velagapudi, senior vice president and CEO, Cyient DLM, commented, “We will continue to do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers’ operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight Covid-19 at a national and global level.”

