Hyderabad: Dabeerpura by-election on Jan 22

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), DS Lokesh Kumar appealed to all political parties to play a key role in the process for the forthcoming by-election in Dabeerpura on January 22.

During a meeting here on Wednesday, Kumar said all arrangements were completed at 66 polling centres in Dabeerpura.

“There are 49,445 voters in the Dabeerpura ward and there will be below 800 voters in every booth and the voting will be conducted with ballot boxes,” he said.

Kumar said that nominations could be filed by 5 pm on January 10 at the Deputy Commissioner’s chambers in Malakpet circle – 6 while the scrutiny of the filed papers would be on January 11.

The election will be conducted on January 22 from 7 am to 5 pm. The corporator’s post in Dabeerpura ward fell vacant after corporator Riyaz-Ul-Hasan Effendi was elevated as Member of Legislative Council.

