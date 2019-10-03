Hyderabad: Datasets of 3 big transport players to be opened to public

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to become the first and only city in the country with all of its Transit Data to be opened to the public. A major project to make the datasets of the city’s three major public transport agencies – Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) – open to the public in Global Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) file formats is nearing completion. The ultimate aim is to encourage more usage of public transport.

While the datasets of both HMRL and MMTS are already available in GTFS format, which is the globally accepted standard for such data, work on the mammoth database of the RTC will be completed in a few weeks, according to Rakesh Dubbudu of data journalism and public information portal Factly.

Factly and the World Resources Institute (WRI Ross Centre) have been helping the Telangana government’s Open Data Unit in making these datasets open in GTFS formats over the last six to eight months. The Telangana government’s idea is to open up transit data from TSRTC, HMRL and MMTS to provide a platform for innovators, start-ups, researchers and citizens to access the information to create web/mobile applications which can help commuters travel in a more comfortable and intelligent way.

Comprehensive data

Transit data, for the uninitiated, is the data, for instance on the Hyderabad Metro’s trains, fares, routes, stop times, stops, trips and stations, or the RTC’s depots, buses, trips, time of each bus and trip, kind of buses, etc.

Availability of such data provides an opportunity to develop applications for various segments of people like differently abled, the elderly, students, employees, etc., according to their wants and requirements, Rakesh said, adding that this would also enable applications connecting all kinds of transport systems to seamless and optimized transport in the city.

The RTC’s dataset is taking time, with the corporation’s data being spread over 3,500 buses ferrying about 33 lakh passengers a day over thousands of routes.

“It will be ready in a few more weeks,” Rakesh said, adding that the datasets of HMRL and MMTS were available on the Open Data portal of Telangana (http://data.telangana.gov.in/about-open-data-telangana).

Real-time data, which can be added to the GTFS data to make the transit data even more dynamic, is not yet on the Open Data unit’s agenda, but has not been ruled out in the future, officials said.

FOR INFO:

• Open Data is a global movement

• Telangana government has its own Open Data Policy

• Open Transit Data will help develop applications for various segments

• Uses technology to change/update the schedules in a very easy way

• Link for MMTS Dataset: http://data.telangana.gov.in/dataset/gtfs-mmts-hyderabad

• Link for HMRL Dataset: https://hmrl.co.in/open-data.html , http://data.telangana.gov.in/dataset/gtfs-hmrl-hyderabad

