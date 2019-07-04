Hyderabad: Dead man’s lasting gesture for the world

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Family members of a farmer, who was declared brain dead by doctors, donated the organs of the deceased under the Sate-run ‘Jeevandan’ organ donation initiative.

Hailing from Kalleda village, Nirmal district, 28-year-old Vembadi Narender was returning home on a two-wheeler on July 1 when he lost control and fell down. The farmer received grievous head injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors provided treatment for two days before shifting him to Global Hospitals, Lakdikapul.

According to ‘Jeevandan’ officials, after repeated futile attempts to revive him, the doctors declared Narender as brain dead on July 2. After counseling the family members, his wife V Mamatha and father decided to donate his organs.

The doctors retrieved two kidneys, a liver and two corneas and sent them to various transplant centres in the city. The farmer was survived by a pregnant wife and five-year-old daughter Anusri.

