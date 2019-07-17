Hyderabad: Deceased man’s organs to give others life

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 40-year-old postal department employee, Anumula Srinivas, who was declared as brain dead by doctors have decided to donate the organs of the deceased under the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On the afternoon of July 14, Srinivas, hailing from Mondrai village, Warangal district, was returning home on his two-wheeler. According to Jeevandan officials, he lost control of the bike and had a serious fall which resulted in grievous head injuries.

Srinivas was first shifted to a local hospital and later to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad. “After 44 hours of non-strop intensive care, his medical condition did not improve. The doctors declared Srinivas as brain dead due to severe head injury,” Jeevandan officials said.

Following counselling, A Mamatha, wife of Srinivas, agreed to donate his organs. The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver and two corneas and sent to other transplant centres.

