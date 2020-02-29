Hyderabad: Degree student goes missing

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old degree student who left to college in the morning went missing at Teacher’s Colony in Chakripuram, Kushaiguda here on Saturday.

P Shirisha, a degree first-year student and a resident of Teacher’s Colony had left home informing her family members she was going to college. However, she did not return even till late evening.

Her parents who searched for her in all possible places, approached the Kushaiguda police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked and being investigated.

