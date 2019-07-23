Hyderabad-Delhi flight grounded after technical glitch

By | Published: 10:19 am

Hyderabad: An Indigo flight bound to New Delhi failed to take off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Tuesday morning due to technical issues.

The flight was supposed to depart around 7.45 am from RGIA and minutes before taking off, the crew detected the technical glitch and cancelled the flight.

The staff brought the aircraft to the bay to rectify the technical glitch. There were close to 100 passengers, who were supposed to reach New Delhi.

Sources said an alternative flight was arranged to ferry the flyers to New Delhi.

