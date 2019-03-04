Hyderabad: Delivery boy held for stealing Rs 16 lakh

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police arrested a person for stealing cash from his office and have recovered Rs 16 lakh at his instance.

According to the police, the man identified as Domakonda Jagadeesh (24), a resident of Koti, worked as a delivery boy for Marvee Foods located at Troop Bazaar. He was working for a salary of Rs 10,000 for last few months at Marvee Foods.

On Friday night, the man opened the office using a duplicate key and stole Rs 16 lakh cash kept in the office by the owner of the firm.

“Jagadeesh came to know that the management is shifting the office and during the process the closed circuit cameras installed in the premises were removed. Assuming he might not be caught, he opened the office late in the night and stole the cash from the premises,” said DCP (East) M Ramesh.

Following a complaint, the Sultan Bazaar police registered a case and took up investigation. The police took Jagadeesh into custody, and on questioning he admitted to the crime. The entire amount was recovered from him.