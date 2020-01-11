Hyderabad: Denied money to drink, man kills daughter

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at LB Nagar, a man allegedly killed his five-year-old daughter after his wife refused to give him money to buy liquor.

The suspect, A Durga Rao, 24, lives in Balajinagar of Mansoorabad and a native of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. Rao and his wife Avidi Ganga Bhavani, had two daughters aged seven and five years and they lived in the watchman’s quarters in Bhaskara Nilayam. Rao was addicted to liquor and often picked up quarrels with his wife who works as domestic help, the police said.

On Saturday morning, while leaving for work around 7 am, Bhavani told Rao to drop their children at school. “When she returned home at 9.45 am, she found their younger child Yamini still lying in bed. When she failed to wake her up, Bhavani rushed the girl to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said V Ashok Reddy, Station House Officer (LB Nagar). The police visited the hospital and took custody of the body.

“Rao had throttled her to death when Bhavani went to work. When she came back, he feigned ignorance of the incident. We suspect he might have killed her as Bhavani had refused to give him money for liquor the previous night. He had also threatened to kill both the girls after an argument with his wife,” the SHO said.

The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against Rao and are investigating. Efforts are on to nab Rao who is absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .