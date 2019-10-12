Hyderabad Design Week: ‘Humanising Design’ for a better world

By | Published: 12:58 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Design Week (HDW) conference kicked off on an enthusiastic note with eminent speakers addressing the participants and also with various installations on display. Telangana Industries and Commerce Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan addressed the gathering and said that the opportunities to host Hyderabad Design Week and 31st World Design Assembly for the first time in India was a milestone for the

government and Hyderabad itself.

He thanked the team at the Telangana government and HDW partner team at India Design Forum and hoped that in the future as well the city would host many such events for years to come.

Speakers such as Tim Kobe, Pratap Bose, Jane Withers, Cristiano Ceccato, Emma Greer, Marcus Fairs, Priyanka Khanna, Shiva Nallaperumal, Sandeep Sangaru, Rakesh Jetti, Ruchika Sachdeva, Jayanthi Reddy, Henry Skupniewicz spoke on various topics under the common theme ‘Humanising Design’.

Kobe spoke about strategic approach of how design, business and innovation converge to create meaningful human experiences and why it matters while Ruchika Sachdeva, Creative Director of Bodice, spoke about the alarming environment impacts of fashion industry and the increasing levels of textile waste.

Jayanthi Reddy, label founder and designer, spoke about how she had been working towards being a sustainable apparel brand and her collaboration with weavers at Banaras and Makuta Visual Effects co-founder and CEO Pete Draper spoke of his experience making ‘Baahubali’ & the power of VFX.

The other exhibits and installations that were displayed at the HICC were Loo Café x Waterloop, Via by Beatice De Fays, HDW Design Challenges, Unlearn Exhibit, Hyderabad Story of Design by Hyderabad Urban Labs, Inquilab Innovation Cycles, Young Designers Showcase by IIT, NIFT, Hamstech and JNAFAU, India Design Show by CII, Be there by Taiwan Design Centre.

Bamboo biscuits anyone!

While we have all heard about the use of bamboo in making bottles, bowls, T-shirts, straws and even storage boxes, have you ever heard of bamboo biscuits! Looking and tasting exactly like normal biscuits, these high-fibre nutritious snacks have been ideated and produced at the Hyderabad-based Rainbow Bamboo Academy.

While the idea of making these biscuits was the brainchild of the academy chairman R K Mehta, the biscuits were made by chefs Srinivasan Rangarajalu and Md Abdul Rahman.

“As soon as we say that we need to consume bamboo shoots, people can only think about a gooey, liquid and smelly item. That is the reason that tribal people – who mostly grow these shoots – also use them for making pickles.

However, we have for the first time in India come up with a highly nutritious and tasty bamboo biscuits that can be consumed by adults and children alike,” said Mehta.

The academy sources the bamboo from India as well as abroad to make the biscuits. In addition, it also provides training to entrepreneurs planning to get into the business of bamboo products and manufacture the same in Telangana.

Smart hybrid backpack

Hyderabad Design Week (HDW) is all about designs that aid in making things more comfortable and life easy. And, there are many such products and services that are on display at the HDW exhibition at HICC, Madhapur.

The Carbanado hybrid techpack is one among them. Developed by BPLUGD, this hybrid backpack is designed intuitively to provide optimum weight balance and alleviate any shoulder strain or back pain. It comes with a polycarbonate hardshell made of 100 per cent recycled plastic obtained from discarded e-waste, said BPLUGD co-founder Pradeep Reddy.

It is equipped with a special pouch to hold a power bank and USB socket and cables to charge mobiles on the move. It can hold two laptops in two different sections of the backpack. There is also personalisation option from many designer skins as well, he says.

“We are planning to set up a manufacturing unit here in Telangana and looking for government’s support,” said Pradeep Reddy. The company has won the CII Design Excellence award in industrial design category under lifestyle section.

Ultra fastgrind wet grinder

Elgi Ultra Industries Limited’s ultra fastgrind wet grinder is another home appliance on display at the expo. It is designed with improved conical stones for better grinding and counter rotating mechanism for faster grinding.

Advanced Loo Cafes from March 2020

After achieving success with the concept of Loo Café toilets, Ixora Corporate Services Private Limited is now coming up with an advanced version that will aid in harvesting rainwater, extract nutrients from urine and human excreta and use them as fertilizers and more importantly develop eco-friendly materials.

This new version of Loo café will be coming up at Durgam Cheruvu in March 2020. The prototype of the new model is on display at the ongoing Hyderabad Design Week at HICC in the city.

The idea is to offer a sustainable working solution, besides multiple environment-friendly services for users. It is developed in collaboration with Jane Withers Studio, Anupama Kundoo Architects, British Council and Telangana Government, said Ixora Corporate Services Private Limited Managing Director Abhishek Nath.

While, the current model costs about Rs 18 lakh to 20 lakh, the new model will cost a bit higher but it is worth it. “All we want is space to set up the new versions of the public toilets from the government and the rest will be handled by us,” says Abhishek Nath.

The new toilets will separate urine, recycle and collect valuable nutrients, including phosphorous, nitrogen and potassium and the same can be used as fertilisers, he explained. Similarly, a composting toilet treats human excreta by a biological composting process to produce a humus-like end product and it can be used as fertilizer, based on local regulations, he said.

A vacuum pump is used to empty the toilet into a tank where composting is carried out by microorganisms under controlled aerobic conditions. This apart, perforated flooring will be laid in the toilets to absorb the excess spill of water while washing hands and connect it to harvesting pits.

At present, there are 18 Loo Café toilets across the city and 60 more being planned. A few will be launched during the next week. In addition to this, efforts are onto set up these toilets at Warangal and other places in the State, he added.

— S Sandeep Kumar

Designers must impact people’s lives: Kobe

While most designers and architects across the globe are concentrating on how to please businesses, legendary architect Tim Kobe believes that design that has the most impact on most people is a good design.

Kobe credited with designing the first Apple store 22 years ago believes that design in any form should be beneficial and human in nature and should not just focus on business side.

Speaking on the sidelines of Hyderabad Design Week, Kobe said, “It is a good time to be a designer. Technology and designers can surely work hand in glove to make the world a much better place for human lives. Designers must focus on impacting people’s lives rather than impacting businesses. Going ahead, I would like to focus on impacting human lives through working in areas like education and government.”

Recalling his time when he worked with Steve Jobs to design the Apple store, Kobe said that the store reflects the relationship the company shared with its users. He said when businesses look at setting up a brick and mortar store they should focus more on a holistic experience rather than just looking at setting up shelves and cupboards. Kobe also explained that retail stores should look at setting up more physical stores as now it was more about mono-channel experience – i.e. present offline and online both.

On which Indian building or project is his favourite, Kobe says smilingly that he has never seen the Taj Mahal and that is one thing on his bucket list.

— Sruti Venugopal

‘Design of car is what drives mind, market share’

The craze to customise vehicles has forced automobile companies to come up options for its customers. Tata Motors, which is already into it, is planning to offer more customisation options for customers. Tata Motors Limited vice-president (Global Design) Pratap Bose shares his thoughts on customisation with Telangana Today

What more can be expected in customisation services?

Well, we call it personalisation. We have already done it with Harrier and others and in future we will be doing more at the factory level. Currently, personalisation is happening post sale or at the dealer points. Customisation will be offered in a set of packages with more IT enabled options to make a car more user-friendly. Customers can configure the car on our website and the order goes to the factory. Apart from seating, customers can select colours, infotainment and other options. They will know the cost involved and place the order and the desired car will be delivered to them.

How important is design for automobile?

If a car does not feature in top three models being discussed by a family, it has lost mind share. There is a link between mind share and market share and if the product is not listed in top three, it lost the race. Design of the car is what drives the mind and market share.

How and when does the designing process start?

Designing and other elements for a car start 40 months before the launch. Designers have to anticipate which design would be relevant and in vogue during the next few years. Tracking the trend is very important and this includes colours and other parameters.

World over plastics are being avoided and what about automobiles?

Plastics are irreplaceable and they will continue in automobiles. Currently, there are no alternatives. A few manufacturers are using composites of plastic combined natural materials. For example, coconut fibre, recycled cotton waste is very much in the radar but the cost of these materials is still not in the zone where all manufacturers could use them.

What is recommended?

We already have moved to eco-friendly water based paints, which are used for grills, mirrors, which give shiny look. The next step is how to get rid of the paint of the plastic. Using unpainted plastic could be the best thing. We are reducing the thickness of the plastic material to reduce the car weight.