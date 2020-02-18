Hyderabad designers make it big at LFW

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Well-known Hyderabad designers Anand Kabra and Mrunalini Rao showcased their collection at the Atelier during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Anand Kabra used his creations as a canvas for his rich heritage and traditional embroidery of Hyderabad. These embellishments have been the leitmotif of his collections over the years.

When it is fusion and bridal wear that the connoisseurs of fashion are searching for during the coming season, then Mrunalini Rao’s ‘Utpala’ collection was the ideal offering.

Anand cleverly married the traditional with the contemporary and presented a timeless smorgasbord of fusion fashion. A lover of Japanese floral and Pietre Dura art, he brought them on his chosen colour palette that moved beautifully from ivory and turmeric to vermillion and black.

Inspired by the lotus flower, known as ‘Taamara’, the line by Mrunalini was presented in an abstract art form and colours. The detailing was intense and zardosi embroidery and thread work along with appliqués and hand-painted prints were the focal points of the ensembles.

