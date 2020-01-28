Hyderabad: Detention order against human traffic offender

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat has issued an order detaining a human traffic offender from West Bengal under the Preventive Detention Act on Tuesday.

The detainee Krishna, a driver by profession migrated to Hyderabad in search of job a decade ago. According to the Rachakonda police, Krishna organised a prostitution racket by trafficking women from other States.

He was last arrested by the Kushaiguda police in August last year and remanded to judicial custody at the Central Prison in Cherlapally. To prevent him from indulging in such illegal activities, he was detained under the PD Act.

