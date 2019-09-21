Hyderabad: DGPs want better coordination among States

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Southern Regional Coordination Committee comprising Director-Generals of Police from Southern States underscored the need for sharing the database of profiles of offenders.

A meeting of the committee was conducted here on Friday, during which it discussed various issues related to coordination between the States with reference to crime prevention and detection along with concerns on investigation of cybercrimes.

Issues related to the IT Act, sharing of database related to drug offenders and organised crimes and criminals, foreign immigrants’ matters were also discussed.

The committee took a decision to appoint a nodal officer by all States for better coordination. It was also decided to form small functional groups for implementation of various decisions taken during the meeting.

Sharing of good practices, initiatives adopted in policing in the States were presented at the meeting. Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy gave a presentation on police IT initiatives and best practices like Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), She Teams and Bharosa Centre.

All the officers hailed the efforts of Telangana police for introducing various initiatives in the State. It was further decided to have a meeting next year for review of implementation of the decisions taken.

Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera, Tamil Nadu DGP J. K. Tripathy, Andhra Pradesh DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Puducherry DIG Ishwar Singh and other officers from Southern States attended the meeting. Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also attended the meeting as a special invitee owing to close borders with many Southern States.

