Hyderabad: Differently-abled youth aims to scale Mt Elbrus

Hyderabad: A youngster from Hyderabad who lost his limbs following an accident is all set to make an attempt to scale Mt Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe, on Friday, August 2.

For the last nine years, Chidugulla Shekhar Goud, who lost his left leg and right arm after an electrocution incident in 2006, has been living with the sole aim of bouncing back in life and getting back the confidence that one tends to lose after a life-changing incident.

Despite the physical and mental setbacks, the youngster, who works as a medical records assistant in a private hospital at Madinaguda, has remained physically active by completing half marathons, 10K runs and even 200 kilometre cycle rides.

“I did not give up on life and pursued sports to rebuild confidence and even motivate people in general. My first attempt in sports was in 2014 when I ran a 5K in Hyderabad marathon with Jaipur foot,” said Shekhar Goud.

“After I completed that marathon, I was sponsored by Dakshin Rehabilitation Centre of Hyderabad for my walking leg and running blade. Since then I have participated in 56 running events and various cycling races and rides. I even did rock climbing, cave walk, swimming and badminton,” added Goud.

Back in 2006, Goud had an accident when he fell from a wall that was located very near to a transformer. In the incident, he accidentally held on to a nearby electrical wire and was badly electrocuted.

His left leg and right arm were badly damaged and doctors had to amputate the limbs to control the spread of infection to other parts.

“I underwent 15 surgeries and over three years of rehabilitation to regain a semblance of strength. My parents in Nalgonda sold their farm land and raised close to Rs 12 lakh to save me,” he said.

The youngster, who is confident of scaling Mt Elbrus, is also trying to raise funds through crowdfunding platform Ketto to procure a hi-tech artificial limb. Interested persons can visit: https://www.ketto.org

