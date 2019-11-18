Hyderabad: Diwali Milan Fashion Hunt mesmerises all

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Haryana Nagrik Sangh has recently organised a Diwali Milan Fashion Hunt — a post Diwali get-together by the Sangh. The second edition of the fashion hunt, held at Classic Garden, Balamrai, had seen a grand fashion show by participants from Haryanvi Samaj.

The event saw many fashion show categories for different age groups including Master Haryana (8-15 years with 10 entries), Miss Haryana (8-15 years), Master Haryana (16- 25 years), Miss Haryana (16-25 years), Mrs Haryana, Married Couple, etc., to name a few.

Apart from the participants at the show, the viewers who attended the event had loads of fun as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter