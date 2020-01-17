Hyderabadi DJ found dead in hotel; Cops suspect suicide

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: A young Disc Jockey operator was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Comfort OYO room at Kondapur here on Friday evening. Police suspect he committed suicide, even as his family raised suspicion over his death.

The DJ, Ratna Vara Prasad Rao alias Sunny (22), a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Sanathnagar, left his house on Thursday evening. When his mother called him on his mobile phone around 11 pm, Sunny told her that he was with friends.

According to the police, the hotel where he checked-in grew suspicious when he did not come out of his room till Friday evening. There was no response from the room even after repeated knocks on the door.

The hotel staff informed the management which further alerted the Gachibowli police. The door was forcibly opened and Sunny was found dead. There was no suicide note found at the spot.

Sunny’s father Muralidhar, a private teacher lodged a complaint raising suspicion over the death. The Gachibowli police visited the spot and examined it.

A case was booked and is being investigated. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

