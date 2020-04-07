Hyderabad DMHO urges people to donate blood for Thalassemia patients

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: The District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Hyderabad, on Tuesday urged the people to register themselves to donate blood at the standalone blood collecting centre at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda.

Due to the ongoing lockdown across the city, voluntary blood donation camps have stopped, which has resulted in severe shortage of blood. As a result of the shortage of blood, nearly 1,625 Thalassemia patients in Hyderabad, who need blood transfusion at least twice a month, are struggling to access donor blood.

To prevent cross contamination during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the health authorities decided to collect blood only at the centralised blood bank at IPM, Narayanguda. On an average, the IPM blood bank will be able to collect 100 to 115 units of blood per day during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested voluntary donors need to book their slots so that they can visit IPM at the appointed time for blood donation. Donors can contact on 84979-58597/040-29569047.

