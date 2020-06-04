Hyderabad: Do not dump waste in nalas, Mayor appeals to citizens

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan appealed to citizens not to dump any waste in nalas and on roadsides and participate actively in the ongoing special sanitation drive launched by the government to control spread of seasonal diseases this monsoon.

Participating in a programme organised as part of the drive at Amberpet here on Thursday, the Mayor said dumping of waste in nalas was not only obstructing flow of rain water but the practice was turning them into mosquito breeding points.

He wanted citizens to contribute their efforts in making Hyderabad a clean and healthy city. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao are taking special interest to develop the city in all fields, he said.

Accordingly, GHMC has taken up road widening, construction of flyovers, skyways, underpasses and railway bridges besides developing link roads under SRDP and HRDCL to ease the traffic congestion. This apart, 709 km main roads maintenance and beautification works has been handed over to different agencies. The government is also monitoring these works regularly, he added.

