Do not fear return of Modi: Asaduddin Owaisi

By | Published: 10:09 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked Muslims not to fear the return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister or the policies of the NDA government.

Addressing a mass congregation at the Mecca Masjid during ‘Youm ul Quran’ programme held after the Friday prayers, Owaisi said whoever ruled the country, the Constitution guaranteed equal rights and opportunities to all citizens.

“I will openly fight. The Constitution gives us right to democratically fight. If anyone thinks that by winning 300 seats, the PM can do anything, it won’t do. I will fight for the rights of the oppressed and for our rights in Parliament. We will protect the Constitution of India,” he said.

He reiterated that Muslims were not second grade citizens. “The Constitution guarantees us right to follow our religion, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can go to a temple, you have every right to go sit and pray in the mosque. By winning 300 seats no one can snatch away the constitutional rights from us. No need to fear or worry,” he said.

Recalling that during the last Assembly and parliamentary elections he had asked the public to support the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) but people made fun of him. “At a public meeting in Nampally I warned the public about the rise of BJP in Telangana. People made fun of my foresight then. Now see, my fears have come true,” he said.

Owaisi appealed to the people of Hyderabad to join hands with the backward classes including Dalits. “After joining hands with Dalits in Maharashtra we have managed to bag one more MP seat in Aurangabad. Let Hyderabad show the way to the Muslims of the country and give them confidence. I know the night is dark and long but there will be a day break,” the MP said.

He said there was nothing to worry for the Muslim community. “Inshallah, the mosque will remain intact, the Quran will remain and Sharia will remain. No need to worry,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.