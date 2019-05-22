Hyderabad docs use laser to remove bone stuck in man’s throat

By | Published: 3:57 pm

Hyderabad: In a unique application of technology, surgeons at Care Hospitals used a laser to break down a tough mutton bone that was firmly lodged in the foodpipe of a 30-year-old man when he consumed ‘haleem’ in a party. Later, after breaking the lodged bone by a laser, the surgeons used endoscopy to remove it without a single surgical cut.

On May 12, the young patient walked into the emergency department of Care Hospital complaining of pain while swallowing food. According to doctors, a day before, the patient had attended a party where he had consumed mutton haleem.

Tests made it clear that a bone piece was firmly stuck in the patient’s foodpipe. Initially, surgeons attempted to remove the bone through endoscopy. However, the rugged bone piece was lying horizontally in the foodpipe and forcible removal could have caused tear in the foodpipe’s wall, leading to life threatening complications. The surgical team then decided to use Holmium Yag Laser to break the bone piece first and then employ endoscopy to remove the rest.

The surgeons used the laser to break the bone. “However, a part of the bone was still lodged and laser had the risk of burning through the foodpipe’s wall. Through endoscopy, we crushed the remaining part of the bone and removed it without external cuts in the neck or chest,” doctors said.

Head of ENT, Dr. N Vishnu Swaroop Reddy, Gastroenterologist, Dr. Bhavani Raju, Urologist, Dr. P. Vamshi Krishna and anesthesia team took part in the surgery.

