Hyderabad doctor gets prestigious award

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Senior ENT surgeon and Head of Cochlear Implant Clinic, Apollo Hospitals, Dr E C Vinaya Kumar has received the prestigious ‘Global Health Care Equality Humanitarian Award-2019’ from the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), USA at the recently held AAPI Symposium on Global Healthcare Equality at Kansas, United States.

The award to Dr Vinaya Kumar is in recognition of his services to make ‘deaf-free Telangana and Andhra Pradesh’.

The Global Health care Equality Humanitarian award has been instituted by AAPI, USA and is given to Indian origin doctors working in India and abroad for their contribution towards improving the healthcare standards on par with the international standards and for bringing quality treatment within the reach of poor people.

The award was presented to Dr Vinaya Kumar by Dr Seema Arora, Chair of AAPI Board of Trustees and Dr Suresh Reddy, president and CEO, AAPI. Other senior officer bearers of AAPI and physicians from Indian origin were present in the function.

