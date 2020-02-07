Hyderabad: Doctor held for impersonation

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: For impersonating as a doctor and professor of Gandhi Hospital, a person was caught by the Chilkalguda police on Thursday.

According to the police, Subhrajit Panda of Mumbai was visiting the Gandhi Hospital for last few months and interacting with the patients. He was handing over his visiting card to the relatives of the patients and luring them to his hospital ‘Community Cardiology’ located at Uppal promising affordable treatment.

On Thursday, the security personnel of the Gandhi Hospital caught him and questioned him. He introduced himself as a doctor from the cardiology wing. However, on verifying he turned out to be an outsider following which the police were alerted. The Chilkalguda police took him into custody.

A case was booked by the police and his antecedents were being verified, said Bala Gangi Reddy Station House Officer (Chikalguda).

