Hyderabad: Doctors save pregnant woman with rare Bombay blood group

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old woman with rare Bombay blood group and a highly complicated ectopic pregnancy, in which the embryo attaches outside the uterus, was saved by doctors at SLG Hospitals, Bachupally.

The doctors said the woman was admitted with severe bleeding in her fallopian tube because of the complicated medical condition. According to the doctors, the woman was nine weeks pregnant but was suffering from continuous excessive bleeding inside the abdomen, necessitating an immediate surgery.

Such condition mandates transfusion of blood in large quantities to neutralise blood loss. “However, the patient had a rare blood type that was not available in any blood bank. The patient was given ‘plasma volume expanders’ as a substitute to the blood to maintain the desired levels, along with iron-enhancing injections to ensure the condition does not deteriorate rapidly,” said obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Suvarna Rai, who led the surgery.

A procedure was conducted to remove the developing foetus, along with the damaged fallopian tube and the doctors managed to minimise further blood loss and successfully completed the procedure. The patient recovered to normalcy within a span of two weeks. Doctors said people with such rare blood groups must form regional networks and extend support to each other.

