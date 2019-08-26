Hyderabad: Doctors successfully perform keyhole spine surgery

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Spine surgeons from Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Lakdikapul, on Friday, conducted a minimally invasive keyhole spine surgery on a 32-year-old patient who suffered a disc prolapse. The surgery, which was conducted without any stitches, was a daycare procedure and the patient was only given local anaesthesia, which means the patient was awake while the procedure was conducted.

“The advantages of endoscopic spine surgery are less tissue dissection and muscle trauma, reduced blood loss, less damage to the epidural blood supply, reduced hospital stay, early recovery and improvement in the quality of life,” said spine surgeon, Gleneagles Global Hospital, Dr Vishnu Manyam.

According to the doctors, the procedure consisted of a minimal incision of less than 10 mm in length. The surgery was performed with a specially designed endoscope, also called as spine endoscope, that removes the offending disc fragment which compresses the nerve.

Known as endoscopic discectomy, the diseased portions of the disc are removed and healthy ligaments, muscles and vertebrae remain unaffected ensuring a speedy recovery.

