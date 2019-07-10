Hyderabad: Dog Park to get open gym

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: After the pet, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now looking at the master. The Corporation’s unique Dog Park, the first of its kind in the country, will now help both dog and master work out together and stay fit.

The GHMC is setting up an open gym for adults and a play area for children at the Dog Park. Spread over 1.20 acres, the park was developed exclusively for dogs near Hotel Radisson at Kondapur and launched in October last year.

The park is currently equipped with dog training equipment, play equipment, off leash areas for exercise, splash pool, sprinkler fountain, amphitheatre, two lawns, separate enclosures for big and small dogs, and more importantly, a clinic as well.

While, the canines are having a great time at the park, the pet’s parents and the children have to stay idle. Interestingly, children are playing with the equipment meant for dogs, to pass time.

To avoid this inconvenience and to facilitate the visitors in spending some quality time, GHMC is planning to set up an open gym and a play area for children. There will be a tumble area, mounds, slides, hide and seek space and other equipment for the children to have fun said Serilingampally Zone Commissioner D Harichandana said. The idea is to make both the dogs and their pet parents to have fun, work out and stay healthy. This will also aid in making optimum use of the available space at the park, she said.

Ever since the park was launched in October last year, it has been a big hit with the city’s pet lovers. Every day, nearly 70 visitors along with their dogs visit the park and the footfalls swells to 200 during weekends and holidays. Efforts are being made to set up open gyms and the children’s play area in about 20 days. Tenders have already been floated and works will commence in a few days, she added.

Before being developed into a dog park, the area was a small dump yard and was developed at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore. The park has been certified by the Kennel Club of India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter