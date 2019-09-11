Hyderabad: ‘Dont fall prey for online job fraudsters’

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: With the number of complaints on job frauds getting too often, the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police have warned youngsters, who are in search of employment, to be cautious. This year, in just eight months, 18 job fraud cases have already been booked, with the victims losing several lakhs of rupees in these job rackets.

With online job portals being one of the main platforms from where fraudsters are managing to get details of job aspirants whom they later trap in their rackets, the Cybercrime police is now trying to create awareness among job aspirants who are furnishing their biodata on different job portals.

According to the police, once youngsters post their resumes on popular job portals, the resumes are going into the hands of cyber fraudsters who have networks across the country, officials say. The fraudsters buy the resumes from job portals, after which they target a prospective job seeker and call them posing as executives or managers from reputed companies promising jobs with high salaries.

“Once the job seeker starts responding to the messages or mails of the fraudster believing in them to be genuine, the fraudster starts interacting with him over mobile phone and lures the candidates to remit huge amounts into their bank accounts on the pretext of registration fee, for updating resume, or conducting interviews, service charges and professional charges and so on,” police said.

There are many instances where they conduct fake telephonic interviews to gain the confidence of the victim, they said, adding that youngsters and job aspirants would have to be extremely careful while attending to job offers via telephone or mail and especially if they are asked to deposit money for further process of job offer.

