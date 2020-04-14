Hyderabad: DRDL developed COVID sample collection kiosk

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad has added another product to the portfolio of DRDO products to combat COVID-19 by developing ‘COVSACK – Covid sample collection kiosk’.

The unit has been developed by DRDL, in consultation with the doctors of ESIC, Hyderabad.

COVSACK is a kiosk for use by health care workers for taking COVID-19 samples from suspected patients. Patient under test walks into the kiosk and a nasal or oral swab is taken by health care professional from outside through the built in gloves.

Also read Jagtial electrician makes cabin that sanitises whole body in three seconds

The kiosk is automatically disinfected without the need for human involvement, making the process free of infection spread. The shielding screen of kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols/ droplet transmission while taking the sample.

This reduces the requirements of PPE change by health care workers. After the patient leaves the kiosk, four nozzle sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for a period of 70 seconds.

The system is ready for next use in less than 2 minutes. Voice command can be given through two-way communication system integrated with the kiosk and it could be configured to be used either from inside or outside as required by the medical professionals.

The DRDO has designed and developed two units and handed over the same to ESIC Hospital Hyderabad after successful testing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .