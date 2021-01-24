Hyderabad: DRDO to showcase LCA Navy, ATGM tableaux on Republic Day

The LCA Navy tableaux will highlight the successful demonstration of carrier operations of LCA Navy from INS Vikramaditya on sea

Hyderabad: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be showcasing major achievements of the year through two tableaux in the prestigious Republic Day parade, a press release said.

The DRDO will present LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Navy tableaux showcasing take-off and landing onboard the aircraft carrier and ATGM Tableaux displaying complete family of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The ATGM tableau, which will be represented by Shiladitya Bhowmick Scientist D, a DRDL scientist from Hyderabad, will showcase the full complement of DRDOs guided missile systems including NAG, HELINA, MPATGM, SANT and Laser Guided ATGM for MBT Arjun.

The LCA Navy tableaux will highlight the successful demonstration of carrier operations of LCA Navy from INS Vikramaditya on sea. It will also display landing, take-off and lift operation, three most important operations required to be met by an aircraft onboard a carrier ship.

LCA Navy successfully demonstrated landing on a 90 meters runway and take-off from short run of 145 meters in 2020. Commander Abhishek C Gawande of Indian Navy is the commander of the tableau.

