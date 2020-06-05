Hyderabad: DRF launches contact number for assistance

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: In case of any tree fall complaint or water logging or structure collapse incidents, citizens can now contact Disaster Response Force (DRF) over a dedicated contact number 040-29555500 for quick service and response. This service will be in addition to the dial 100 service.

DRF’s dedicated contact number for lodging complaints became operational since Thursday evening.

The dedicated contact number will have three lines and will be monitored round the clock by DRF personnel. There will be auto recording facility to track the response time and to check the behavior and service extended by the DRF personnel.

The idea is to extend better public service and responsiveness, said Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) Director, Viswajit Kampati. Of late, many have been requesting for a dedicated contact number for DRF to ensure immediate response, he said. Generally during monsoon there is a spurt in complaints of tree falling, water logging and others.

“On an average, we get about 10 to 15 complaints a day and during monsoon it is much higher. Last Sunday when heavy rains lashed the city, there were about 200 complaints,” he said.

After Mumbai, Hyderabad is the only city to be equipped with an exclusive DRF set up for effectively handling different works during calamities.

