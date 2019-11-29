Hyderabad: DRF team fishes out body from sump

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Disaster Response Force (DRF) team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) fished out a body from sump near IDL Cheruvu, Kukatpally here on Thursday. Officials believe that the victim could have fallen into sump accidentally and the body had been decomposed.

Following a complaint to DRF Control Room, a team along with police officials reached the spot. After locating the decomposed body, two trained DRF members- Ramchander and Narasimhulu- wore recently procured breathing apparatus and chemical suit and entered into the sump and fished out the body.

The DRF had recently procured customised vehicles, which are equipped with various kinds of advanced equipment that are needed during such emergencies. Apart from taking up relief and rescue operations during heavy rains, the DRF teams have rescued wild animals strayed onto roads and pet animals in the past. Impressed with the good work done by the DRF team, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati said a reward will be announced to the team members, a press release said.

